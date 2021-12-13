The New Cabinet: GERB accused the President of Political Repression

227 out of 240 MPs registered in the plenary hall. Instead of presenting Kiril Petkov's candidacy, the plenary day began with a declaration on behalf of the GERB-SDS group, which will not support the draft cabinet.

The group's chairman, Desislava Atanasova, said Rumen Radev understood neither the role of the presidential institution nor that of the caretaker government. According to her, the two cabinets of Stefan Yanev have created chaos and have escalated and prolonged the crisis, failing to resolve the COVID crisis. She talks about the victims, about the failure of vaccination, about the closed schools, about the so-called green certificate, etc.

"You organized brutal repression in the persecution of political opponents," Desislava Atanasova said. She accused the president of undermining democracy.



/Dnevnik