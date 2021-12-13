Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: Third dose of RNA Vaccine Protects against Omicron

"Because of the new version of Omicron, a third dose of RNA vaccine must be given because it really protects. The first two doses of AstraZeneca protect only 20%. However, if a booster dose is given to two previous Pfizer ones, the protection against Omicron is equalized to the one against the Delta variant - 85% it is certain that you will not get sick or if it happens, it will be easier to deal with". This was explained by Prof. Todor Kantardjiev, vaccination consultant of the Sofia Municipality, on the air of Nova TV.

He stressed that Omicron is more contagious, but it is milder. Vaccines are slightly weaker against it, and those who have already suffered from COVID-19 can become infected again. The professor predicts that the death rate may rise due to unprovided medical care.

According to him, the new cases of coronavirus in our country are decreasing quite slowly, because 10 patients infect 9 people. "We cannot expect a sharp decline in cases. There are many people in intensive care units and there are many dead," he said.

He added that 45% of Sofia's population has been vaccinated. "We must not miss the mandatory vaccination of children, and we must not allow epidemics of other infections," he said, urging people to get vaccinated against the flu.



/Nova