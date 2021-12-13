Nominee for Bulgarian Minister of Transport: I can make BDZ Profitable
We want to change things in the direction that everything we do is in the focus of the consumer. This was stated in the studio of BNT TV by Nikolay Sabev, nominated for Minister of Transport in the draft cabinet of Kiril Petkov.
This will be our main priority, apart from zero corruption, ie these transport services must bring high customer satisfaction, he added.
Commenting on yesterday's scandal surrounding the investigation of a large sum of money for Lot 5 of the Hemus Highway, Sabev said:
We must return to the fact that no one is guilty until proven guilty by the Bulgarian court. I want this to be done quickly and efficiently.
The proposed Minister of Transport is adamant that the average speed of trains in our country should be raised to a safe level. For those who would ask him how this will happen given the route, Sabev said:
Let's do an audit and see how the railway is maintained and why it is not maintained? A lot of effort must be involved in the maintenance of the railway, the ports, the waterway. We have a good enough budget for that. In business, we are used to working brutally efficiently with limited resources, so resource is not an issue. We have enough budget, we have enough money.
Bulgaria is not a poor country, but a country that has been robbed, Sabev added.
He turned to those working in the sector.
These people who can work and have expertise are extremely important to us, because the main problem in transport is personnel. We will not close, we will provide services that will require carriers to work to a certain standard and will benefit from this, Sabev explained.
I can make a profit from everything I do. And BDZ (Bulgarian State Railways) can be profitable, Sabev is categorical.
I believe that public transport should be on track. If we manage to give a very good development of electric transport on rails, we will meet all the conditions of the green deal, he explained.
*Nikolay Sabev is the former owner of the biggest courier company in Bulgaria "Econt Express" and the forwarding company "Econt Trans".
/BNT
Bulgaria: New Schedule for BDZ Trains Comes into Force Today
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: New Schedule for BDZ Trains Comes into Force Today
- » Bulgaria: By How Much did Prices in Hotels Jump for the Upcoming Holidays?
- » Inflation in the US has Jumped to a 40 year old Peak
- » BSMEPA Exec. Dir. Boyko Takov becomes Board Member of the International Network of SMEs
- » Forum "Crisis and Green Deal: Time for Quick Decisions in Agriculture" will be held in Sofia
- » The EU will Recognize Nuclear Energy and Natural Gas as Clean