Bulgarian Dr. Simidchiev: the Practice of Prophylactic Prescribing of Antibiotics should be Changed

In viral diseases, antibacterial therapy has absolutely no benefit. When something doesn't work, only the risks come from it. This was said in an interview with BNR before a conference on the topic of antibiotic resistance by pulmonologist Dr. Alexander Simidchiev, a member of Democratic Bulgaria.

According to Simidchiev, the problem is easy to solve administratively, but it is more difficult to change the attitude of doctors who prescribe antibiotics prophylactically, just in case.

Last year, 70% of people with Covid were treated with antibiotics in outpatient practice, the pulmonologist said.

"The past year has been particularly difficult. During Covid's time, antibiotics were prescribed en masse in outpatient care, sometimes two or three antibiotics. Next year, it is very likely that these antibiotics will have reduced effectiveness," said Dr. Simidchiev.

He is adamant that the widespread use of antibiotics has come from a "sense of risk and helplessness against this virus" and describes it as a huge mistake in terms of public health.

Bacteria are beginning to adapt to antibiotics, so patients should not be unnecessarily exposed to antibiotics, Simidchiev added.

