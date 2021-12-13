Bulgaria: Situation in the Smolyan Region remains Difficult

Bulgaria: Disaster Situation in 3 Municipalities in Smolyan Region due to Torrential Rains

The situation in the Smolyan region is still tense. There is a lot of snow there at the moment.

Work is underway to remove landslides, there are fallen walls, said the mayor of Smolyan Nikolay Melemov. The roads to the villages of Gela and Shiroka Laka are accessible. There are no isolated settlements and people in need, but the damage is great, the mayor of Smolyan admitted.

The partial state of emergency in several settlements in the district remains in force. After the rains stopped, the rivers receded into their beds, but in the morning it rained lightly again, and in the high parts it snowed. There are still villages without road access and three without electricity, said Smolyan Deputy Governor Andrei Kadishev. Due to the great damage to the road infrastructure, traffic restrictions have been introduced on the national road network.

For now, the emergency situation in Nedelino remains in force. Even at the moment it is raining heavily there, unfortunately the situation is still complicated, there are isolated villages, Mayor Boyan Kehayov told Radio Plovdiv. The road from Nedelino to the regional center is flooded, the traffic is partially possible and is crossable, but there is flooding on the road. There is no place to drain the water, the river level is high, the mayor explained.

The Krayna pumping station is flooded. The facilities need to be dismantled and maintained, but there is still water supply for the settlements. The problem is that the reserves will be exhausted in a few days, and there is no other alternative for the supply of drinking water, explained the mayor of Nedelino. An additional complication is their inaccessible location at the moment to do something there. Assistance is requested from the 101st Alpine Regiment of the Army to overcome the damage. Nedelino municipality and 15 other settlements in its region are at risk. Even heavy equipment does not reach that point, said Mayor Boyan Kehayov. Today the damage will be fully described. State aid will be sought.

Heavy snow is falling in Devin, the cover is already nearly 7 cm, said Mayor Zdravko Ivanov. The road Trigrad - Yagodina is semi-passable. Work is underway to restore it. Access to Smolyan is limited. Off-road vehicles reach the remote villages, there is no water, but supplies of water and bread are provided. There is a danger of medical emergencies, as ambulances cannot be reached due to the situation. If necessary, added the mayor of Devin, they will seek help from the state.



/BNR