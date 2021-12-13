Bulgarian Karlos Nasar became World Champion in Weightlifting

Karlos Nasar became world champion in weightlifting in the category up to 81 kg at the men's weightlifting championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. This is the first world title for Bulgaria in the bars since 2007.

Nasar, who is only 17 years old and is the European runner-up from Moscow, grabbed the gold with a fight of 374 kg - 7 kg ahead of the Iranian Aliabadi and 11 kg ahead of the "bronze" Martin Robu (Moldova).

This is the second medal in the matches and the 5th in the individual movements for Bulgaria at the World Cup in the capital of Uzbekistan. On the first day of the championship, Angel Rusev grabbed gold in the push and bronze in the match for the lightest - in cat. 55 kg. After that, Valentin Genchev was fifth in both the final standings and the push-out of the category. 67 kg, and an injury stopped the participation of the European champion Nadezhda Mei-Nguyen in the lightest ladies.

Today and on Tuesday we have no Bulgarian representatives. On Wednesday, Vasil Marinov will lift in the category. 102 kg, and on Thursday the European runner-up and fifth from the Tokyo Olympics Hristo Hristov will compete in cat. 109 kg.

Karlos Nasar was the last to start his throwing attempt with a success of 163 kg, and then easily broke the world record for juniors with 166 kg, and he almost managed to improve by 1 kg. the world record for youth with 169 kg. This gave him silver in the movement - 2 kg. from leader Martin Robu.

In the expulsion, however, the Bulgarian was unconditional. 200 kg. for a medal and respect for rivals, then 205 kg. for gold and a world junior record in the duel and finally 208 kg. for world records for juniors and men in pushing.

In the end, gold in the duel with 374 kg, gold in the push and silver in the throw.

Karlos Nasar is from the school in Cherven Bryag with coach Ilian Iliev. He was born on May 2, 2004. In his debut in a major competition he became European champion for 14-year-olds in Milan in 2018. A year later he won gold at the World Cadet Under-17 Championships in Las Vegas and from European under 15 in Eilat.

Last year, he won the World Youth Cup at the online championships in Peru. This spring he is the European runner-up in his men's debut, as in cat. 81 kg. remained only one kilogram from the Italian Antonio Pizzolato.



/ClubZ