Weather in Bulgaria: Rainfall and Snowfall expected in the Western and Central parts of the Country
In many places in Western and Central Bulgaria there will be precipitation of rain and snow, almost no precipitation will remain in the extreme northwestern regions. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the on-duty weather forecaster from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) Hristo Hristov.
Atmospheric pressure will continue to rise and in the afternoon will be slightly higher than the average for the month. Today the weather will be mostly cloudy. In the east the precipitation will be from rain. A light to moderate west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 0° and 5° Celsius, slightly higher on the Black Sea coast, in Sofia around 1°C.
Above the Black Sea coast it will be cloudy with rain showers. A moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 11° -13°C. The temperature of the sea water around 11° -12°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.
In the mountains it will be cloudy with snowfall. A moderate east-northeast wind will blow, in the high parts the wind will be from the southeast. There will be conditions for precipices and winds along the passes. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 0°C, at 2000 meters minus 6 °C.
/Focus
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Increase of Clouds and Chance of Rain
- » Weather in Bulgaria: We will Hardly See any Sun in Sofia
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy Today
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny with Temp. Ranging between 3°C and 13°C
- » Lena Borislavova from WCC: Kindergartens and Nurseries will be Free
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Cold with Temperatures in Sofia between 1°C and minus 2°C