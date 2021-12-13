COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 50 People have Died in the Last 24h

532 are the newly discovered cases of coronavirus for December 12, according to the Unified Information Portal.

12,771 tests (PCR and antigenic) were performed, 14,056 less than the 26,827 reported the day before. The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 714 688. The active ones are 97 575.

The patients admitted to intensive care units are 629. 451 people have recovered and the total number is now 587 577. 50 people have died. Thus, the total number of those who lost the battle with the virus in Bulgaria is already 29,536.

Most cases were found in Sofia - 189, followed by Varna with 43. In two districts - Vidin and Smolyan, no new cases were reported per day.



/Focus