COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 50 People have Died in the Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | December 13, 2021, Monday // 09:22
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 50 People have Died in the Last 24h novinite.com

532 are the newly discovered cases of coronavirus for December 12, according to the Unified Information Portal.

12,771 tests (PCR and antigenic) were performed, 14,056 less than the 26,827 reported the day before. The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria are 714 688. The active ones are 97 575.

The patients admitted to intensive care units are 629. 451 people have recovered and the total number is now 587 577. 50 people have died. Thus, the total number of those who lost the battle with the virus in Bulgaria is already 29,536.

Most cases were found in Sofia - 189, followed by Varna with 43. In two districts - Vidin and Smolyan, no new cases were reported per day.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, vaccinated, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria