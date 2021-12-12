Bulgarian Expert: We Expect a Double Epidemic - from Influenza and Coronavirus

"We expect a double epidemic in our country - from influenza and coronavirus. Maybe we will have a more severe flu season." Such a forecast was made in the studio of "Sabudi Se" on Nova TV by Georgi Popov, an expert on infectious diseases at Sofiamed University Hospital. According to him, the health system will withstand the pressure.

"We will deal with the coronavirus and other flu. The fact is that at the end of December, when our relatives start returning from Western Europe, they bring other variants of COVID-19 and other viruses," Popov explained. According to him, the flu season will start in January. The same month we can also expect the fifth wave of COVID-19 because of Omicron.

There is still no data on the course of the new coronavirus in the elderly and at-risk groups.



/Nova