COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1075 New Cases in the last 24h

714 156 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past day are 1,073. 97,544 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 26,827 tests were performed, making them a total of 6,893,275.

Of the medical staff, 17,710 were infected, including 4,705 doctors, 5,869 nurses, 3,166 nurses and 357 paramedics. 5,284 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 627 are in intensive care units.

587,126 people were cured, of which 918 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 29,486, and 27 people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is now 3,490,637, with 5,989 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 81.08% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 85.19% of the dead were not vaccinated. 145 are newly admitted to hospital, and 88.97% of them have not been vaccinated.



/Focus