Former Bulgarian Prime Minister Borissov: There will be a Catastrophe after the New Government

"After (former BSP leader) Stanishev's Triple Coalition, there was great devastation, but we managed. After Oresharski there was even more devastation, but we managed again. After these ones, there will now be a catastrophe. This is my prediction. I am glad that they understood and put together something, anything. This is the only way to have a regular government," said GERB leader Boyko Borissov during a press conference.

According to him, the members of GERB are in no way inferior to the representatives of the so-called parties of change.

"We will do everything possible in the EPP to outline the principles of the center -"right". In Petkov's speech, I was impressed that they will return the meaning of the expression "Member of Parliament" - in just one day they return our idea of MP - they showed that they are God's chosen ones. We enter everywhere with a green certificate, only for the parliament they did not introduce this rule," Borissov said. According to him, the fact that the deputies do not enter the parliament with a green certificate is a double standard.

"Why are we harassing children with tests? The deputy minister said that this is about the commissions they take," he said.

Regarding the request from GERB to vacate the offices in the National Palace of Culture, Borissov said the following: "1/3 of the building where the offices are located is in ruins. No one wants to go there. And they are coming to harass us."

The GERB leader also commented on the case with Trud newspaper.

The Editorial office of Bulgarian Newspaper "Trud" Declared Civil Disobedience

"In 1944 it was exactly like that - it was passed through the media. When Trud wrote against us, no one went to their offices to prosecute them. This is the reason for a government and an opposition," Borissov explained.

He was adamant that GERB would not support a government in which Boyko Rashkov was present, whom he described as "the emanation of the communist investigative services." No one expects such support from us. Otherwise, what will happen? That we all like these people? No - we don't like them!" the GERB leader stressed.

"We will give tolerance to the new cabinet, but if they start withdrawing billions, what tolerance should you give them? If they have the right policies, we will support them. We just want them to return the same prices that were during our rule. Now electricity is three times more expensive. Hopefully the new minister will regulate these things. At the time, I resigned due to a 15% increase in the price of electricity," Borissov added.

"If the Bulgarian people had not voted for these people, we would have gone in the right direction," Borissov said on Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone.



