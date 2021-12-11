Germany's new Health Minister wants Mandatory Vaccination

Society » HEALTH | December 11, 2021, Saturday // 12:15
Bulgaria: Germany's new Health Minister wants Mandatory Vaccination Pixabay

Universal compulsory vaccination against coronavirus in Germany could become one of the tools in the fight against the pandemic. This was stated by the new German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach in an interview with the weekly Der Spiegel, published on Saturday.

"The goal of mandatory vaccines is to reach those who are not convinced by medical arguments," he said. According to the minister, the Omicron variant will also be prevalent in Germany, so revaccination is becoming even more important. "Mandatory vaccinations, along with a successful reinforcement campaign, are two things that will help us overcome the crisis," Lauterbach added. According to him, anyone who tries to avoid the mandatory vaccine will be fined.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: mandatory, vaccination, Germany, covid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria