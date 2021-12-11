Germany's new Health Minister wants Mandatory Vaccination

Universal compulsory vaccination against coronavirus in Germany could become one of the tools in the fight against the pandemic. This was stated by the new German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach in an interview with the weekly Der Spiegel, published on Saturday.

"The goal of mandatory vaccines is to reach those who are not convinced by medical arguments," he said. According to the minister, the Omicron variant will also be prevalent in Germany, so revaccination is becoming even more important. "Mandatory vaccinations, along with a successful reinforcement campaign, are two things that will help us overcome the crisis," Lauterbach added. According to him, anyone who tries to avoid the mandatory vaccine will be fined.



