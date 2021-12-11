Blagoevgrad: Big Fire in Apartment in a Residential Building, there are Victims

A fire broke out in a residential building in one of the big districts of Blagoevgrad, and the victims of the fiery hell are 3 according to unconfirmed reports.

The fire was extinguished late in the evening, but there is a lot of water in the building.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a fire alarm was signaled on 112 in the high part of an eight-story residential building in the Strumsko district of Blagoevgrad.

Two fire trucks and rescue teams arrived on the scene and developed an emergency evacuation scheme with a fire tower/ladder for the people, as the entire entrance to the block was heavily smoked and residents were unable to climb the stairs.

27 people were rescued from the burning building, including two twin babies and their mother. All of them were transported to the district hospital with symptoms of severe gassing, and their lives were not in danger.

It was established that the fire started from an apartment on the seventh floor, which was inhabited by an 80-year-old man. His body has not yet been found, but he is believed to have died.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found two more bodies - a 62-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man.

The work of the firefighting teams was hampered by the high altitude and insufficient fire hydrants in the area.

In front of the building stood dozens of relatives of the residents of the building, who kept in touch with them by phone.

The regional governor Nikolay Shushkov is also at the scene of the incident, who told Horizont that shelter and medical care will be provided for everyone. Those who wish will be accommodated in a hotel in the city center until the situation normalizes.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is pending.



/BNR