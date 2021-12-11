The United States uses Democracy as a "Weapon of Mass Destruction," according to China

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 11, 2021, Saturday // 11:42
Bulgaria: The United States uses Democracy as a "Weapon of Mass Destruction," according to China theguardian.com

The United States is using democracy as a "weapon of mass destruction" to interfere in other countries' internal affairs, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The Democracy Summit, organized by US President Joe Biden, aimed to provoke divisions and confrontations, push ideological lines, instrumentalize democracy and divert attention from US internal affairs, he added.

According to him, the American style of democracy has deviated from the fundamental principles of democracy, and problems such as identity politics, guerrilla warfare, political polarization, social divisions, and racial tensions are deepening in the United States.

He said the congressional election was won in the vast majority of cases by the candidates with the most financial support. "In theory it is 'one man, one vote', but in practice it is the rule of the minority elite," the spokesman added.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: democracy, United States, China, weapon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria