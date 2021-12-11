The United States uses Democracy as a "Weapon of Mass Destruction," according to China

The United States is using democracy as a "weapon of mass destruction" to interfere in other countries' internal affairs, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

The Democracy Summit, organized by US President Joe Biden, aimed to provoke divisions and confrontations, push ideological lines, instrumentalize democracy and divert attention from US internal affairs, he added.

According to him, the American style of democracy has deviated from the fundamental principles of democracy, and problems such as identity politics, guerrilla warfare, political polarization, social divisions, and racial tensions are deepening in the United States.

He said the congressional election was won in the vast majority of cases by the candidates with the most financial support. "In theory it is 'one man, one vote', but in practice it is the rule of the minority elite," the spokesman added.



