Bulgarian Politics: “We Continue the Change” took the Mandate to form a Government

President Rumen Radev handed over a mandate to form a government to the "We Continue the Change" nominee for Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. He immediately returned a folder with the names of the ministers.

Petkov was officially introduced as a candidate for Prime Minister to President Rumen Radev by the chairman of the coalition's parliamentary group, Andrei Gyurov.

“You and the coalition partner parties have a responsibility to reform the vicious model of power inherited from 12 years of authoritarian rule, to tackle corruption and lawlessness, the inequalities and poverty they create, to throw the backstage out of the state. As a minister, you have already seen how strong the deep state is, which defends the privileges and impunity of the corrupt. In these efforts, your main resource will be the support of the people. I believe that I realize that if you do not achieve decisive and remedial changes in the prosecution and government in the first 100 days, there is no way the coalition can win the battle for the future of Bulgaria. Because legality is the most important battle on which everyone else depends. I believe that you will find the strength to do so. The voice from the street square, the voice from the ballot box demands legitimacy from you," the president told Petkov. He added that the fight against poverty and the defense of national interests abroad are other challenges for the next rulers.

"It is an honor and a great responsibility for me to take this folder from you. We take this responsibility to heart. You started the change of the square months ago. Now is the time to finish the work together. It is time for the Bulgarian people to feel that the rulers take care of them," the prime minister-designate replied. He promised to do everything possible to fulfill the promises made. And he handed the president the agreed draft of a cabinet - with a structure and candidates for ministers.

From 1 p.m. today in the building of the National Assembly Petkov will officially present the new Council of Ministers.



