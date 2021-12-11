Weather in Bulgaria: Increase of Clouds and Chance of Rain

Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Increase of Clouds and Chance of Rain Pixabay

Today before noon from the southwest the clouds will increase again, in Western and Central Bulgaria there will be precipitation. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Victoria Kleshtanova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

By the end of the day it will rain in the east. In the central regions of Southern Bulgaria the quantities will be significant - between 35 and 65 mm. The wind from the south-southeast will intensify again, it will be moderate to strong and gusty. Temperatures will be in a wide range, from 3° -4° Celsius in Northwestern Bulgaria to about 15°C in Eastern Bulgaria.During the night before Sunday the rains will continue. Atmospheric pressure will drop further and will be significantly lower than the average for the month.

In the morning on the Black Sea coast the clouds will be broken up, but before noon from the southwest it will increase and it will rain until the evening. A moderate and strong wind from the south-southeast will blow. Maximum air temperature: 12° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water around 11° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-4 points.

In the mountains it will be cloudy, windy and with rain, over 1700 meters - of snow. In the Rila-Rhodope massif the quantities will be significant and a new snow cover will be formed. A strong and stormy wind will blow from the southern quarter and there will be conditions for precipices and gusts along the passes. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 5°C, at 2000 meters 0°C.

