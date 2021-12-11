COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Number of New Cases is in Decline
713 083 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.
The new cases for the past 24 hours are 1,719. 97,416 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 38,131 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 6,866,448. Of the medical staff, 17,705 were infected, including 4,705 doctors, 5,867 nurses, 3,164 paramedics and 356 paramedics.
5,242 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 628 are in intensive care units. 586,208 people were cured, of which 2,329 for the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 29,459, and 77 people have died in the last 24 hours.
The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is now 3,484,650, and in the past 24 hours 18,222 are newly registered vaccinated. 80.63% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 92.21% of the dead were not vaccinated. 494 are newly admitted to hospital, and 84.01% of them have not been vaccinated.
/Focus
