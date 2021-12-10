Bulgaria: There will be a Government - Structure and Confirmed Ministers
A new structure with five deputy prime ministers and two new ministries envisions a government project being discussed by "We Continue Change", BSP, "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria" according to Dnevnik. Below is what the draft of the Council of Ministers looks like according to the information that has already been officially confirmed and who are the ministers in it.
The Council of Ministers, which will be elected by the Forty-seventh National Assembly with the mandate assigned by the President of the Republic of Bulgaria to the parliamentary group of the Coalition "We Continue the Change", will have the following structure:
- Prime Minister - Kiril Petkov from "We Continue the Change"
- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance - Asen Vassilev from "We Continue the Change". His departments will include Economy and Energy, and he will also be responsible for EU funds.
- Deputy Prime Minister for Effective Governance - Kalina Konstantinova from "We Continue the Change"
- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Industry - BSP leader Kornelia Ninova,
- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Works - representative of "There Is Such a people", Grozdan Karadzhov is being discussed
- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment and Water - Borislav Sandov, nominated by Democratic Bulgaria as a representative of the Green Movement
- Minister of the Interior - Boyko Rashkov, proposed publicly by Kiril Petkov, Rashkov himself claims that he has not received an invitation.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs - Representative of "There Is Such a People"
- Minister of Labor and Social Policy - Georgi Gokov, from BSP
- Minister of Defense - Stefan Yanev, current caretaker Prime Minister, personally confirmed that he had received an invitation from "We Continue the Change"
- Minister of Justice - Nadezhda Yordanova, from "Democratic Bulgaria"
- Minister of Education and Science - Nikolay Denkov, current caretaker Minister, proposed by "We Continue the Change"
- Minister of Health - Asena Serbezova, proposed by "We Continue the Change". Without being officially confirmed, she gave interviews in which she commented on her views on changes in healthcare.
- Minister of Culture - Representative of "We Continue the Change"
- Minister of Agriculture - Ivan Ivanov, nominated by BSP
- Minister of Transport and Communications - Nikolay Sabev, proposed by "We Continue the Change"
- Minister of Growth and Innovation - Representative of "We Continue the Change", most likely Daniel Lorer
- Minister of e-Government - Bozhidar Bojanov, nominated by Democratic Bulgaria
- Minister of Energy - a representative of "There Is Such a People", the most discussed right now is Alexander Nikolov
- Minister of Tourism - Hristo Prodanov, nominated by BSP
- Minister of Sports - representative of "There Is Such a People", the most discussed is Radostin Vassilev
/Dnevnik
