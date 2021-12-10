(UPDATED) Bulgaria: There will be a Government - Structure and Confirmed Ministers

A new structure with five deputy prime ministers and two new ministries envisions a government project being discussed by "We Continue Change", BSP, "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria" according to Dnevnik. Below is what the draft of the Council of Ministers looks like according to the information that has already been officially confirmed and who are the ministers in it.

The Council of Ministers, which will be elected by the Forty-seventh National Assembly with the mandate assigned by the President of the Republic of Bulgaria to the parliamentary group of the Coalition "We Continue the Change", will have the following structure: