COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Here is where People can Get Vaccinated during the Weekend

Outposts where vaccination against COVID-19 will be carried out over the weekend (December 11 and 12):

Sofia:

The following outposts will be open on 11.12 (Saturday) and 12.12 (Sunday):

- Druzhba district, Cultural House, working hours 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- The Mall, opening hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Bulgaria mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Paradise Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Ring Mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Serdika mall, with working hours 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

- Metro station NDK, with working hours 9 am - 2 pm

- Metro station "Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski "- from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

- Shop "METRO" (Blvd. "Tsarigradsko Shosse"), with working hours 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

On Saturday, at the New Bulgarian University there will be an outdoor station with working hours from 8.30 am to 12 noon.

Varna:

On Saturday and Sunday external vaccination points will be located:

- on the territory of the METRO store (2 Atanas Moskov Str.) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- on the territory of the store "Technopolis Varna 2" (267 Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

- in Delta Planet Mall, with working hours from 12 noon to 18:00 p.m.

Burgas:

Every day, including the weekends of December 11 and 12, there is an outdoor vaccination point on the territory of the "METRO" store, Burgas, with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Veliko Tarnovo:

On December 11 and 12, 2021 in the city of Veliko Tarnovo will operate an outdoor immunization center located on the territory of the Trade Park - Veliko Tarnovo (17 Magistralna Str., to the right of the entrance to the CBA supermarket) with the following working hours:

- on 11 December from 9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

- on 12 December from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

On Saturday, an outpost will be located in the pensioners' club in the village of Momin Sbor, Veliko Tarnovo municipality, with working hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yambol:

On 11.12 (Saturday) and 12.12 (Sunday) in the store "Technopolis", from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an outdoor vaccination point.

Gabrovo:

On 11.12 (Saturday), vaccination against COVID-19 will be carried out by a mobile team of CSMP Gabrovo at a point at Gabrovo, 17 Radetska Street / former Pirin store /, with working hours from 9 a.m. to 13 p.m.

Plovdiv:

On December 11 and 12, 2021 - an outpost of RHI Plovdiv will operate on the territory of the Metro store (135 St. Petersburg Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pazardzhik:

On 11.12 (Saturday) and 12.12 (Sunday) an outdoor vaccination point will operate on the territory of the Technopolis store (13 Stefan Stambolov Blvd.), with working hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccinated persons will receive a voucher worth 20 BGN, which they will be able to use in the Technopolis and Praktiker stores.

Dobrich:

On 12.12 (Sunday), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be an outdoor vaccination point in the Praktiker store.

Vratsa:

On 11. 12 (Saturday) there will be vaccination points with working hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next to the Kaufland hypermarket, Lidl hypermarket (V. Kanchov Blvd.), Lidl hypermarket ("Stoyan Daskalov" Str.), and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. a team of RHI-Vratsa will immunize the Billa hypermarket (Sumi Square).

Sliven:

On Saturday and Sunday, December 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a mobile station will be open near the City Center - Sliven.

In addition to outsourced vaccination outlets, those wishing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on weekends can do so at immunization outlets in hospitals and regional health inspectorates, some of which are open all week. The Ministry of Health recommends that citizens who wish to be immunized at temporary checkpoints be informed of their working hours in advance. The full list of these points (by district) can be found here:

https://www.mh.government.bg/bg/novini/aktualno/spisk-na-lz-i-rzi-po-oblasti/



/Ministry of Health Press Release