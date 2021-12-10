The First Edition of "Harry Potter" sold at Auction for a Record Amount

The first edition of "Harry Potter" was sold at auction for the magical 471 thousand dollars in the United States.

The amount is a record for a book in the series, but also for a 20th century edition in this genre. The final sale price is more than six times higher than the originally announced 70 thousand dollars. The book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" is from 1997 with color illustrations on the cover.

