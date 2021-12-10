Deputy from Democratic Bulgaria Resigned because of Selfie with Delyan Peevski

Vladislav Panev has resigned as deputy chairman of the Parliament Group of "Democratic Bulgaria" because of the selfie with Delyan Peevski, reported BNT

A few days ago, Panev posted a photo on his Facebook account, in which he seems visibly pleased in the company of the DPS MP Delyan Peevski. Both are on the sidelines of parliament.

The photo infuriated the voters of "Democratic Bulgaria". After a wave of negative comments, Panev deleted it from Facebook.

Later Vladislav Panev wrote on the social network:

"On the selfie of the day. We were talking to journalists on the sidelines of parliament when Peevski passed us. As a joke, I called him for a selfie and he responded. That's all. I don't know him, I haven't talked to him or seen him since.

I apologize to the people who were affected by this. Naturally, Peevski is an emanation of the oligarchic model in Bulgaria. I have repeatedly made real revelations against him, against Kovachki, and the “Wolf”. I have balls and I don't care that this can hurt me, as it happened. Lawsuits, the stolen car, fictional articles in the yellow media. It's not pleasent.

But I am fighting to turn Bulgaria into a normal country with all my might. And yes, I smile more than many others and I must have a specific sense of humor. That’s it"



/BNT