Bulgaria: What does the Coalition Agreement include

Zero tolerance for corruption will be one of the guiding principles of a possible future ruling quadruple coalition. This is written in the coalition agreement, a copy of which BNT has.

The text confirms the structure of the Council of Ministers already known to the public. The prime minister, nominated by "We Continue the Change", will have five deputy prime ministers - two from the WCC and one each from BSP, "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria".

Legislative initiatives will be discussed in the 18 expert councils that will be set up, with the parties abandoning "legislative competition" with each other.

The goals set by the coalition are: prosperous Bulgaria, judicial reform, economic growth, and the rule of law.

The ministries are divided into quotas between the coalition partners, and the political responsibility for the appointments of ministers lies with the respective political force.



/BNT