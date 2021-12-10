Weather in Bulgaria: We will Hardly See any Sun in Sofia

The shortest days of the year are set and due to cloudy weather in Sofia we will hardly see the sun, predicts the climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev in his column in the morning block of bTV.

The weather in recent days is typical for December. In the east, however, temperatures are about 4 degrees higher than normal - in Burgas they enjoy early autumn, he said.

On Saturday versus Sunday it may snow again in Western Bulgaria, but it is possible that it will rain again. Then temperatures will drop again after warming today and tomorrow.

It is too early to say whether there will be snow for the Christmas holidays, said the climatologist.



/OFFNews