Sofia: Five Trams with Changed Route until January 20, line №1 remains Closed

Until January 20 next year, trams with numbers 4,6,7,8 and 10 will run with a changed route, the Center for Urban Mobility announced. Tram line 1 remains closed, and line 5 will continue to run from the Knyazhevo district to the Buxton tram line.

Tram line № 4 will run along a route (in the direction of Nikola Petkov Blvd.): from Orlandovtsi district along the current route to the intersection of Kozloduy Street - Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd., to the right on Blvd. Princess Maria Louisa”, Central Station, left on Hristo Botev Blvd., Vazrazhdane Square, right on Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd., left on Konstantin Velichkov Blvd., Vazkresenie Blvd., Nikola Blvd. Mushanov ”,“ Ovcha Kupel ”Blvd. and to the right along“ Tsar Boris III ”Blvd. on the route to“ Nikola Petkov ”Blvd.

Tram line № 6 (in the direction of Ivan Vazov residential complex): from Obelya 2 along the current route to the intersection of Hristo Botev Blvd. - Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd., straight along Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd., Vitosha Blvd. Macedonia Square on Hristo Botev Blvd. Ivan Vazov in both directions.

Tram line № 7 (in the direction of Manastirski Livadi-west): from Khan Kubrat metro station on the current route to the intersection of Hristo Botev Blvd. - Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd., directly on Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd., Vitosha Blvd., to the right along Alabin Street and to the left in front of Macedonia Square along Hristo Botev Blvd. to Manastirski Livadi-West quarter in both directions.

Tram line № 8 will run along a route (towards the center): from zh.k. Lyulin 5 along the route to the intersection of Alexander Stamboliyski Blvd. - Antim I St. (Vazrazhdane Square), through Vazrazhdane Square to the left along the route of tram line 3 to Hristo Botev Blvd. Hristo Botev, Central Station and left on Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd. to the Nadezhda overpass (end station of tram line № 1) in both directions. The line to work according to the current schedules.

Tram line № 10 (in the direction of Vitosha metro station): from zh.k. Zapaden Park along the current route to Vazrazhdane Square, through Vazrazhdane Square to the left along the route of tram line 3, Hristo Botev Blvd., Central Station, right along Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd., Vitosha Blvd. , left on Alabin Street and right on Graf Ignatiev Street on the route to Vitosha metro station in both directions.

Trams from tram lines № 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 will stop at all existing tram stops in the changed sections of the routes.

A temporary bus line № 5-TM with a route from Ovcha Kupel district to Vazrazhdane Square will continue to operate.

The temporary bus line № 6-TM with route zh.k. "Ivan Vazov" - "Prague" Blvd., as well as the one with № 7-TM with the route National History Museum / NIM / - National Palace of Culture.



