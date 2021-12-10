Sofia University Cancelled all Classes at the Medical Faculty in Protest
Sofia University has terminated all classes and internships for all specialties at the Faculty of Medicine.
The action is in protest against the decision of the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov to transform the Lozenets Hospital by merging it into the Children's Hospital "Prof. Ivan Mitev".
Lozenets Hospital is the university hospital of the Medical Faculty of Sofia University. Without their practical training in a hospital, students cannot study, let alone complete their studies.
"With this act of the Minister of Health, Lozenets Hospital EAD practically ceases to exist," the decision reads.
Classes will not be held from today, December 10, it is clear from the announcement of the university.
"In protest against the decision taken, all classes and internships for all specialties at the Faculty of Medicine are suspended until the circumstances are clarified, as of December 10, 2021," it said.
/OFFNews
