Double Homicide in Varna

A man and a woman were killed by a relative with a knife in a family house in the Vinitsa district of Varna, according to police. A 54-year-old man was arrested in the case as the perpetrator of the murders. He himself gave a signal to the emergency phone, BNR reports. He has made full confessions and is currently being questioned.

The killed are a brother and sister aged 49 and 51, the Prosecutor's Office said. They lived in the house with their elderly parents. The perpetrator, who is a cousin of the victims, will undergo a psychiatric examination, as there is a suspicion of family burden in the family.

The elderly parents of the killed were taken out of the house. The perpetrator's mother, with whom he lived in the same home, is also being questioned.



/Nova