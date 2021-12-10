Double Homicide in Varna
A man and a woman were killed by a relative with a knife in a family house in the Vinitsa district of Varna, according to police. A 54-year-old man was arrested in the case as the perpetrator of the murders. He himself gave a signal to the emergency phone, BNR reports. He has made full confessions and is currently being questioned.
The killed are a brother and sister aged 49 and 51, the Prosecutor's Office said. They lived in the house with their elderly parents. The perpetrator, who is a cousin of the victims, will undergo a psychiatric examination, as there is a suspicion of family burden in the family.
The elderly parents of the killed were taken out of the house. The perpetrator's mother, with whom he lived in the same home, is also being questioned.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » A 17-year-old Bulgarian was Killed in a Shootout in Copenhagen
- » "Information Service" for Green Certificates: We Repelled the biggest Cyber Attack in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Traffic Police Caught 30 Migrants on Trakia Highway near Sliven
- » Spouses Found Dead in Blagoevgrad, Son is a Suspect of the Murder
- » At Least 116 people have Died in a Prison Riot in Ecuador
- » Demonstrative Murder in Sofia: A Man was Shot Dead at Gerena Stadium