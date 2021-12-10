US President Biden spoke with Leaders from the Bucharest Nine including President Radev
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke yesterday with the Bucharest Nine (B9) – NATO Allies group part of the eastern flank, to underscore the United States’ commitment to Transatlantic security and the U.S.’s sacred commitment to NATO’s Article 5. The leaders discussed Russia’s destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine’s border and the need for a united, ready, and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of Allies. President Biden stressed the U.S. commitment to continued close consultation and coordination with all of their Transatlantic Allies and partners as they work towards de-escalation of the current crisis through deterrence, defense, and dialogue.
Joining the call were the following leaders:
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev
Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis
Estonian President Alar Karis
Hungarian President Janos Ader
Latvian President Egils Levits
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda
Polish President Andrzej Duda
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis
Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger
/ U.S. Embassy Sofia Press Release
