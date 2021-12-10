US President Biden spoke with Leaders from the Bucharest Nine including President Radev

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 10, 2021, Friday // 09:57
Bulgaria: US President Biden spoke with Leaders from the Bucharest Nine including President Radev Wikimedia Commons

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke yesterday with the Bucharest Nine (B9) – NATO Allies group part of the eastern flank, to underscore the United States’ commitment to Transatlantic security and the U.S.’s sacred commitment to NATO’s Article 5. The leaders discussed Russia’s destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine’s border and the need for a united, ready, and resolute NATO stance for the collective defense of Allies. President Biden stressed the U.S. commitment to continued close consultation and coordination with all of their Transatlantic Allies and partners as they work towards de-escalation of the current crisis through deterrence, defense, and dialogue.

 

Joining the call were the following leaders:

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev

Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis

Estonian President Alar Karis

Hungarian President Janos Ader

Latvian President Egils Levits

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda

Polish President Andrzej Duda

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis

Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger

/ U.S. Embassy Sofia Press Release

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Biden, Radev, Bucharest Nine, NATO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria