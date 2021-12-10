Bulgarian Prof. Vitanov: The Problems with Omicron will Come in January

"Since the virus has not entered the country by St. Nicholas Day, it does not have time to enter and become dominant until Christmas and New Year. However, it needs some time, when the virus enters the country, to run wild and replace the current variant, which is aggressive enough and will not be given so easily. It will take 2-3 weeks.” This is what the mathematician Prof. Nikolay Vitanov from the Institute of Mechanics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences predicts about the entry of Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Bulgaria.

Vitanov expects the problems with Omicron to come in January, and the Delta variant to weaken.

"Problems will come after St. John's Day (7 January), after Jordan's Day (6 January)."

According to mathematics, we should not be reassured that the new variant is easier.

"It can do less damage, but because it can attack more people per unit time, the mortality rate may still be higher."

With less than 2,000 new cases a day, the diffuse spread in our country stops, the number may fall before the holidays, said Prof. Nikolay Vitanov.

At the end of the year, he predicts about 1,000 new cases a day, and the death toll will be "more than 50-60-70 per day around New Year’s.”

"Compliance with the measures is the key to fighting this pandemic," Vitanov reminded.



/BNR