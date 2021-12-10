Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy and Rainy Today

Today it will be mostly cloudy. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Georgi Tsekov from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

It will rain from west to east and snow in the mountains. In Eastern Bulgaria and the extreme southern regions there will be a moderate to strong south-southwest wind and it will be warmer with maximum temperatures between 11°C and 16°C, in the rest of the country where the wind will be light, the maximum will be between 5° and 10°C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the average for the month and will continue to fall.

Over the Black Sea coast the clouds will be significant, in the afternoon there will be rain showers. A moderate south-southwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 13° -16°C. The temperature of the sea water around 11° -13°C. The sea wave will be 2-3, on the north coast up to 4 points.

Cloudy weather will prevail over the mountains. There will be snowfall, below 1700 - rain. A strong and stormy southwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 7°C, at 2000 meters - about minus 1°C.



