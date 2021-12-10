COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Cured are More than the New Cases in Last 24h

December 10, 2021
711 364 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24h are 1,827. 98,103 are active cases in the country. During the last 24 hours, 36,141 tests have been made, which makes them a total of 6,828,318.

Of the medical staff in cases of COVID-19 infection are 17,661, including 4,695 doctors, 5,852 nurses, 3,157 nurses and 355 paramedics. 5,411 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, of which 643 are in intensive care units.

583,879 people were cured, of which 2,130 for the last 24 hours. The number of dead from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 29,382, and in the last 24 hours there were 103 people.

The number of added doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 3,466,433, and during the past 24 hours 18,835 are newly vaccinated.

80.57% of the cases are not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 95.15% of patients were not vaccinated. 443 were newly admitted to the hospital, and 87.81% of them were not vaccinated.

