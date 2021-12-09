Bulgaria: The Green Certificate for Parliament Split the Unborn Coalition

A seemingly formal decision taken by previous parliaments - MPs quarantined and isolated because of COVID to be able to participate in online sessions - has, as expected, become a "talk" for and against the green certificate, as well as whether it should apply to the members of parliament - to enter the parliament building.

The second is a topic that GERB raised today for the second time, after earlier in the week the presidential council could not decide whether to include such a debate and, accordingly, to vote on the agenda of the National Assembly. Thus, the former ruling party, which states that everyone is vaccinated and a green certificate should apply to the entrance to parliament and the current situation is discrimination against ordinary citizens, took advantage of the point for online voting of the isolated and raised the debate again.

From there, with the former director of "Pirogov" Prof. Asen Baltov, now an MP from GERB, they proposed that MPs who do not have a certificate to work online.

As expected, the spokesman of GERB was the former Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov, who in an emotional speech announced how many have died in Bulgaria as a result of COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

Andrei Gyurov, chairman of the "We Continue the Change" parliamentary group, tried to return the debate to the point to be voted on, saying the discussion of the National Assembly certificate would be separate and forthcoming.

DPS backed the former ruling party's proposal. This was done by Dzhevdet Chakarov, who is also a doctor.

Alexander Simidchiev, a pulmonologist from Democratic Bulgaria, also expressed personal support. However, the DB parliamentary group would abstain. Simidchiev stressed that green certificates are a method of risk management, and risk in a building with 240 MPs, administration and journalists.

"The debate is working in the opposite direction," said Georgi Svilenski of the left, who said it was an artificial scandal to keep people from getting vaccinated.

It turned out that both BSP and "There Is Such a People" and, as expected - "Vazrazhdane" are against the introduction of a green certificate in the National Assembly - a kind of split in the still unorganized ruling coalition. Toshko Yordanov (TISP) and Kostadin Kostadinov ("Vazrazhdane") called for the abolition of the green certificate altogether because it killed businesses, and there was no guarantee that vaccinated people could not become infected and transmit the infection.



/ClubZ