Certificate of Post-Illness will be Valid for only 3 months in Greece

Society » HEALTH | December 9, 2021, Thursday // 12:12
Greece will reduce the validity of coronavirus certificates from six to three months. The government submitted a proposal for the change on Thursday, explaining its decision with expert advice, Kathimerini reported.

Authorities hope this will lead to an increase in vaccinations, as vaccination is recommended after the certificate expires. The immunization certificate will be valid for up to 7 months, and if a third dose is not given, people over 60 will be treated as unvaccinated.

More than 150,000 Greeks over the age of 60 have already had their vaccination certificates revoked, and the Ministry of Health is inviting them to get a third dose of the vaccine, BNR reports. Those who refuse will be fined 100 euros a month after the New Year.

Health authorities are working to persuade parents to immunize children between the ages of 5 and 18, as a quarter of new cases are in this age group.

