DB Leader after the Coalition Meeting: There is no Drama, Everything is in Normal Working Order

Politics | December 9, 2021, Thursday // 12:05
Routine coordination meeting to clarify the legislative program. In such a way, the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Hristo Ivanov determined the leadership meeting held this morning on the preparation of the coalition agreement with "We Continue the Change", BSP and "There Is Such a People".

All three parties have decided to support the proposed coalition agreement, the composition and structure of the Council of Ministers, Ivanov said. Today's edits are in favor of refining texts, he added.

There is no drama, Ivanov was categorical in response to a question from BNT. However, nothing in the proposed composition of the Council of Ministers is final until it enters the plenary hall.

There is no date for signing the coalition agreement, he added.

Neither the signing of this agreement nor its implementation will be easy. This will be complicated. At the moment, everything is in normal working order, there is not a single topic that stumbles, Ivanov is adamant.

