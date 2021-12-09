Asen Vassilev: We hope to have a Coalition Agreement by the End of the Day Tomorrow

Politics | December 9, 2021, Thursday // 11:58
Bulgaria: Asen Vassilev: We hope to have a Coalition Agreement by the End of the Day Tomorrow BNT

For the first time, all four parties to sign the coalition cabinet agreement have come together for talks. The meeting of the Coordination Council was held in the Mirror Hall of the National Assembly.

We hope to have a coalition agreement by the end of the day tomorrow, said the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Asen Vassilev.

The purpose of this meeting was to clarify the last things on the legislative program in the agreement. Final texts that can be voted on. They are already ready, so we hope for a coalition agreement tomorrow by the end of the day, Vassilev said.

Tomorrow at 1 o'clock there will be an inside-party meeting between members of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, said the leader of BSP Kornelia Ninova.

What we have introduced as a coalition culture is for communication to be continuous. We will coordinate very closely in order to have a functioning government, the co-chairman of "We Continue the ChangeKiril Petkov was categorical.

We have always said that after the meetings with the experts there will be a leadership meeting between the four formations and yes, it took place today and we have cleared everything, Ninova added.

After party meeting of BSP passes tomorrow and we receive approval, then we will officially announce it. We specified everything in the legislative program, we had remarks on the social sphere, but everything has already been clarified, explained the BSP leader.

We are moving towards offering a stable government, which we hope will be in the next 4 years, Petkov added.

We have "Yes" and from "There Is Such a People", they were also at the meeting, Vassilev said.


/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: asen vassilev, Kiril Petkov, Kornelia Ninova, BSP, We continue the change
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria