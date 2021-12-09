Asen Vassilev: We hope to have a Coalition Agreement by the End of the Day Tomorrow

For the first time, all four parties to sign the coalition cabinet agreement have come together for talks. The meeting of the Coordination Council was held in the Mirror Hall of the National Assembly.

We hope to have a coalition agreement by the end of the day tomorrow, said the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Asen Vassilev.

The purpose of this meeting was to clarify the last things on the legislative program in the agreement. Final texts that can be voted on. They are already ready, so we hope for a coalition agreement tomorrow by the end of the day, Vassilev said.

Tomorrow at 1 o'clock there will be an inside-party meeting between members of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, said the leader of BSP Kornelia Ninova.

What we have introduced as a coalition culture is for communication to be continuous. We will coordinate very closely in order to have a functioning government, the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change” Kiril Petkov was categorical.

We have always said that after the meetings with the experts there will be a leadership meeting between the four formations and yes, it took place today and we have cleared everything, Ninova added.

After party meeting of BSP passes tomorrow and we receive approval, then we will officially announce it. We specified everything in the legislative program, we had remarks on the social sphere, but everything has already been clarified, explained the BSP leader.

We are moving towards offering a stable government, which we hope will be in the next 4 years, Petkov added.

We have "Yes" and from "There Is Such a People", they were also at the meeting, Vassilev said.



/BNT