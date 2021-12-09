Street Musician Delighted Andy Garcia in Sofia with Music from 'The Godfather'

Hollywood star Andy Garcia was pleasantly surprised during a walk near the National Theater in downtown Sofia - a street musician who regularly plays the popular song "Parla piu piano" (from Italian "Speak Quietly") from the film trilogy “The Godfather".

This time, the street saxophonist played especially for Garcia and got to his feet as soon as he realized who the plain clothed man with a cigar was. Andy does not fail to reward the musician with a banknote.

“While strolling downtown Sofia, Bulgaria a familiar Melody drifted my way so I rolled camera. Watch to the end for his surprise. #godfathertheme”, wrote on Instagram the Hollywood star, who is in Bulgaria.

In all likelihood, Garcia is here for the filming of "Invincible 4", in which he is a CIA agent.

Andy Garcia plays one of the key roles in the third part of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. There he plays Vincent Mancini, the illegitimate son of Sonny Corleone. Vincent receives the blessing of Michael Corleone to succeed him as a don, but wants in return to give up his daughter, in whom the hero is in love.

The original "Parla piu piano" was written by the famous Italian composer Nino Rota in 1972. In addition to the music of the first two films of "The Godfather", Rota is also the author of music for films by Federico Fellini, Lucino Visconti, Franco Zeffirelli.

