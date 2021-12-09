Katsarov: Politicians who are Loud Opponents of Vaccines are also Responsible for High Mortality

Omicron will not skip us, just as none of the other variants skipped us. So far no additional measures are needed, we have taken all the necessary ones. This was stated to bTV by the caretaker Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov.

According to him, the wave is obviously ‘broken’ - our country has not been in the red zone for ten days, it turns into the orange one and goes to the yellow one.

Our borders were closed to the countries of the southern parts of Africa long before other countries did. People from South Africa do not enter our country now, they enter only if they are Bulgarian citizens and are placed under quarantine, said Katsarov.

He listed three reasons for the high mortality rate in our country, pointing out that initially the overall mortality rate in Bulgaria is very high.

Regarding the virus, one of the reasons is the "Delta" variant, and the main reason - the high number of unvaccinated. The third reason for the high mortality rate is the poor state of the health system, Katsarov said.

He denied that there was chaos and panic and that people had not been admitted for treatment during the previous waves of the COVID pandemic.

When did you see ambulances touring Sofia? You showed only one case, and I think it was set up. If there were, these are isolated cases. There was no chaos and panic, Katsarov replied.

According to the caretaker health minister, half of the political parties that are still in parliament are outspoken or outspoken opponents of vaccination.

They organized protests, they demanded my resignation because we call on people to be vaccinated. I believe that they must also share at least part of the responsibility for high mortality. Because, above all, unvaccinated people die, said Stoycho Katsarov.

When we are hesitant from the rostrum of the National Assembly, what more can we do for the process? There is no stronger incentive than to save the lives of ourselves and our loved ones. I think that more and more people need to realize it, said Katsarov and added that he is a supporter of voluntary vaccination.

Regarding the release of one of his deputies, Dimitar Petrov, in mid-November, Katsarov commented: I am not dismissing the deputy ministers. This is a decision of the Prime Minister. Katsarov categorically denied that the conditions of the contracts for the tests for the students were changed at the last moment.



/BGNES