New Zealand Bans Future Generations from Smoking Cigarettes

World | December 9, 2021, Thursday // 09:09
New Zealand will ban the sale of cigarettes to future generations, the government said today, quoted by DPA.

People aged 14 and under, when the law goes into effect in 2027, will never be able to buy cigarettes legally, Deputy Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said.

"We want to make sure that young people never start smoking, so we will make it a crime to sell tobacco products to new generations of young people," she said.

Under the future law, which has not yet passed parliamentary approval, people will only be able to buy tobacco products with very low nicotine levels, and fewer and fewer shops will have the right to sell them.

Veral said smoking was the cause of one in four cases of cancer in New Zealand.

