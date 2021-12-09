COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Cured Ones Surpass the New Cases in Last 24h
98,509 are the active cases of coronavirus in the country. This is indicated by a reference on the website of the Unified Information Portal.
During the past 24hrs, there have been 24,891 tests for coronavirus infection. 1,652 people tested positive for COVID-19. 2,690 people have been cured in the last 24 hours.
During the reported period, 5,551 people were hospitalized, 474 people were newly admitted to the hospital, and 631 people were in the intensive care unit.
116 died due to coronavirus. 90.52% of the dead have not been vaccinated. The total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 17,216.
/Focus
