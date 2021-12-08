What did Bulgarians Search in Google this Year
● The annual review of Google searches shows great interest in vaccines;
● The most sought after person during the year is Kiril Petkov;
● The most popular event is the European Football Championship.
In 2021, the postponed European Football Championship was held. The event leads the Google Zeitgeist - the ranking that synthesizes the "spirit" of the year in a few words and expressions that users have searched for most often on the Internet.
Bulgarians have searched Google for more health information and news on political topics. Among the unique searches for the year are "covid vaccine" and "green certificate", the Bulgarian was looking for additional information about measures to prevent pandemic disease. The most watched series on Netflix - Squid Game also finds a place among the General Searches.
The most searched personalities form an irregular profile of the nation's interests. Kiril Petkov is followed by Djuliana Gani, and Nikolay Vassilev completes the top three. Ivet Goranova's sports achievements also give her a place in the top six, and Maria Bakalova is 8th, followed by Maggie Bader. Boyko Rashkov closes the top ten.
Among the most searched politicians are those mentioned above, as well as the amazing Miyka Zaykova and many new faces in politics such as Iva Miteva, Petar Iliev, Plamen Nikolov, Anastas Gerdjikov. Well-known political figures such as Delyan Peevski and Daniel Mitov are also of interest.
In 2021, among the most searched recipes are the prosaic sarma and beans, which are traditionally on the table and in the Google rankings. On the other hand, this year's list includes culinary temptations at a higher level, such as waffles, eclairs, caramel cream and pancakes.
The categories with the questions "How ..." and "What…" also reflect the topics of the past year. Bulgarians searched the most: "how to vote by machine", "how to count ourselves online", "how to write an essay", "how to do an antigen test" and "how to get a green certificate". And questions starting with "What" include "What does LGBTQ mean?", "What is a majority vote?", "What is a green certificate?".
General searches:
Euro 2020
Vaccine Covid
Census
Elections 2021
Green certificate
Squid Game
Election results 2021
Kiril Petkov
Covid measures
Democratic Bulgaria
Personalities:
Kiril Petkov
Djuliana Gani
Nikolay Vassilev
Christian Eriksen
Iva Miteva
Ivet Goranova
Miyka Zaykova
Maria Bakalova
Maggie Bader
Boyko Rashkov
Sports:
Euro 2020
Ivet Goranova
Champions League
Olympic games
Ludogorets - Malmö
Stoyka Krasteva
Australian Open 2021
CSKA - Victoria Pilsen
Premier League
England - Denmark
Politicians:
Kiril Petkov
Nikolay Vassilev
Iva Miteva
Miyka Zaykova
Boyko Rashkov
Daniel Mitov
Delyan Peevski
Anastas Gerdjikov
Petar Iliev
Plamen Nikolov
What…
What should I eat
What is a green certificate
What is a majority vote
What to eat on Sirni Zagovezni
LGBTQ what does it mean
How…
How to vote by machine
How to count online
How to write an essay
How to do an antigen test
How to get a green certificate
Recipes
Panagyurishte eggs recipe
Easter cake recipe
Waffles recipe
Pancake recipe
Caramel cream recipe
Apple cider vinegar recipe
Eclairs recipe
Chicken Fricassee recipe
Liver Tinsel recipe
Meatball Soup recipe
Diets
Lunar diet
Diet area
Uzunov diet
90 day diet menu
Danov’s wheat diet
TV reality formats and series
A ruthless city
Vlad
Games of the Will 2021
The farm 2021
Brothers
Black and white love
The path of honor
The trials of life
Bulgaria is looking for talent 2021
Rachkov's Forbidden show
/Grayling.com
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Research Shows that the Pfizer Vaccine can only Partially Protect against Omicron
- » Prison for Anti-Vax Parents who Stop their Children from going to School in Greece
- » Lena Borislavova from WCC: Kindergartens and Nurseries will be Free
- » Top WHO and US scientists: Omicron does not look Worse than Current Variants
- » Bulgarian University Students Celebrate the “Student Day” on December 8
- » EU Commissioner: In six EU countries, less than 55% are Vaccinated, and this is Dangerous for the Rest