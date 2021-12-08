What did Bulgarians Search in Google this Year

● The annual review of Google searches shows great interest in vaccines;

● The most sought after person during the year is Kiril Petkov;

● The most popular event is the European Football Championship.

In 2021, the postponed European Football Championship was held. The event leads the Google Zeitgeist - the ranking that synthesizes the "spirit" of the year in a few words and expressions that users have searched for most often on the Internet.

Bulgarians have searched Google for more health information and news on political topics. Among the unique searches for the year are "covid vaccine" and "green certificate", the Bulgarian was looking for additional information about measures to prevent pandemic disease. The most watched series on Netflix - Squid Game also finds a place among the General Searches.

The most searched personalities form an irregular profile of the nation's interests. Kiril Petkov is followed by Djuliana Gani, and Nikolay Vassilev completes the top three. Ivet Goranova's sports achievements also give her a place in the top six, and Maria Bakalova is 8th, followed by Maggie Bader. Boyko Rashkov closes the top ten.

Among the most searched politicians are those mentioned above, as well as the amazing Miyka Zaykova and many new faces in politics such as Iva Miteva, Petar Iliev, Plamen Nikolov, Anastas Gerdjikov. Well-known political figures such as Delyan Peevski and Daniel Mitov are also of interest.

In 2021, among the most searched recipes are the prosaic sarma and beans, which are traditionally on the table and in the Google rankings. On the other hand, this year's list includes culinary temptations at a higher level, such as waffles, eclairs, caramel cream and pancakes.

The categories with the questions "How ..." and "What…" also reflect the topics of the past year. Bulgarians searched the most: "how to vote by machine", "how to count ourselves online", "how to write an essay", "how to do an antigen test" and "how to get a green certificate". And questions starting with "What" include "What does LGBTQ mean?", "What is a majority vote?", "What is a green certificate?".

General searches:

Euro 2020

Vaccine Covid

Census

Elections 2021

Green certificate

Squid Game

Election results 2021

Kiril Petkov

Covid measures

Democratic Bulgaria

Personalities:

Kiril Petkov

Djuliana Gani

Nikolay Vassilev

Christian Eriksen

Iva Miteva

Ivet Goranova

Miyka Zaykova

Maria Bakalova

Maggie Bader

Boyko Rashkov

Sports:

Euro 2020

Ivet Goranova

Champions League

Olympic games

Ludogorets - Malmö

Stoyka Krasteva

Australian Open 2021

CSKA - Victoria Pilsen

Premier League

England - Denmark

Politicians:

Kiril Petkov

Nikolay Vassilev

Iva Miteva

Miyka Zaykova

Boyko Rashkov

Daniel Mitov

Delyan Peevski

Anastas Gerdjikov

Petar Iliev

Plamen Nikolov

What…

What should I eat

What is a green certificate

What is a majority vote

What to eat on Sirni Zagovezni

LGBTQ what does it mean

How…

How to vote by machine

How to count online

How to write an essay

How to do an antigen test

How to get a green certificate

Recipes

Panagyurishte eggs recipe

Easter cake recipe

Waffles recipe

Pancake recipe

Caramel cream recipe

Apple cider vinegar recipe

Eclairs recipe

Chicken Fricassee recipe

Liver Tinsel recipe

Meatball Soup recipe

Diets

Lunar diet

Diet area

Uzunov diet

90 day diet menu

Danov’s wheat diet

TV reality formats and series

A ruthless city

Vlad

Games of the Will 2021

The farm 2021

Brothers

Black and white love

The path of honor

The trials of life

Bulgaria is looking for talent 2021

Rachkov's Forbidden show



