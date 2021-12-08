Research Shows that the Pfizer Vaccine can only Partially Protect against Omicron
The coronavirus variant Omicron may partially evade protection from two doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech, Alex Seagal, head of research at a South African laboratory, told Reuters on Tuesday.
However, the study, based on preliminary data not yet reviewed, showed that recipients of two doses of vaccine who had a previous infection were mostly able to neutralize the variant, suggesting that booster doses may to help prevent infection. On Twitter, Seagal said there was a "very large drop" in the neutralization of Omicron compared to earlier versions.
/Focus
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Prison for Anti-Vax Parents who Stop their Children from going to School in Greece
- » Top WHO and US scientists: Omicron does not look Worse than Current Variants
- » EU Commissioner: In six EU countries, less than 55% are Vaccinated, and this is Dangerous for the Rest
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 127 Less Cases than Yesterday
- » WHO: One in Ten People in Europe will be Infected with COVID-19 by the End of the Week
- » Record Number of Deaths from COVID-19 in Greece