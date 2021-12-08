Research Shows that the Pfizer Vaccine can only Partially Protect against Omicron

The coronavirus variant Omicron may partially evade protection from two doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech, Alex Seagal, head of research at a South African laboratory, told Reuters on Tuesday.

However, the study, based on preliminary data not yet reviewed, showed that recipients of two doses of vaccine who had a previous infection were mostly able to neutralize the variant, suggesting that booster doses may to help prevent infection. On Twitter, Seagal said there was a "very large drop" in the neutralization of Omicron compared to earlier versions.



/Focus