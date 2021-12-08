Asen Vassilev: Each Party will have a Deputy Prime Minister
Each participant in the future coalition government will have a deputy prime minister. This was confirmed on the sidelines of the parliament by the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Asen Vassilev. There will also be a Deputy Prime Minister in charge of effective governance, a total of 5.
Kalina Konstantinova from WCC Confirmed that she was Nominated for Deputy Prime Minister
It is not figured out exactly how the signing of the agreement will happen, according to Asen Vassilev. He said that the talks have continued today, as it is literally a matter of changing 1-2 sentences in the agreement itself.
Vassilev expects to sign an agreement with other parties by the end of the week. A 4-year term has been set, Asen Vassilev added.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Olaf Scholz was Elected as Chancellor of Germany
- » Kalina Konstantinova from WCC Confirmed that she was Nominated for Deputy Prime Minister
- » The Biden-Putin Video Meeting: Two Hours of Mutual Warnings
- » GERB proposes: Either Deputies with COVID Certificates or All Sectors Work without them
- » “Vazrazhdane” will Demand a Referendum on the Green Certificate
- » Kiril Petkov: Most likely Tomorrow or the Day After, We will be Ready to take the Mandate