Bulgaria has a World Champion in Weightlifting

Angel Rusev (55 kg) is a world champion in weightlifting. He won the gold in the ejection with 144 kg. After 110 kg in the throw, the Bulgarian finished third in the match. The champion with 260 kg became the Kazakh Arli Shontay.

This is the biggest success of Rusev’s career, which took place at the world championship in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

19-year-old Angel Rusev is a representative of the strong Ruse school, with coaches Krastina and Radoslav Atanasovi. European champion for men this spring in Moscow. In 2019 he becaome European runner-up for men in Batumi and gold medalist under 20 with 3 world records for juniors from Bucharest.

Last spring he won silver in the category 61 kg at the pre-Olympic World Cup tournament in Iran. In 2018, he won the European Under-17 title in Milan and placed sixth at the Men's World Championships in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and a year earlier returned with a bronze medal from the 17-year-old continental championship in Pristina.

His first big success was the 15-year-old's European gold medal at the 2016 Tomysl Championships in Poland, a world record holder for cadets and European juniors.

Tomorrow at the World Cup in Tashkent, Bulgaria will be represented by one competitor. In the lightest in category, this year's European Female champion Nadezhda Mei-Nguyen will reach the podium.



/OFFNews