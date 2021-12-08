Prison for Anti-Vax Parents who Stop their Children from going to School in Greece

December 8, 2021

Anti-vaccine parents who do not send their children to school will be punished by up to 2 years in prison and fines, the Greek Ministry of Education ruled in an amendment submitted to parliament late today.

The austerity comes at a time when parents and guardians who oppose coronavirus vaccination and pandemic protection measures have stopped sending their children to school, arguing that "wearing a mask is torture" and self-checks and rapid tests are "dangerous" for the health of their children.

The amendment is a joint legislative initiative of the Ministries of Education and Religious Affairs and Justice.

The amendment stipulates that anyone who cares for a minor or does not register or control his or her compulsory school attendance is punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine.

The legislation affects children in kindergarten, primary school and high school up to 16 years of age.

/BGNES

