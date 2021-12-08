Kalina Konstantinova from WCC Confirmed that she was Nominated for Deputy Prime Minister

Kalina Konstantinova from "We Continue the Change" confirmed that she was nominated for deputy prime minister by the party.

"Yes, I am the candidate for 'We Continue the Change' for this post. But all this would be right to receive an invitation after the signing of the coalition agreement from all coalition partners," she said.

Konstantinova clarified that, the topic is about the Deputy Prime Minister of Effective Governance and explained:

"This is a digital transformation of the state administration."

She expressed the expectation that the coalition agreement would be ready on Friday.

"My hope is for Friday. I think there are very small details left, but in fact it is no longer in the hands of experts like me. From now on, it is in the hands of the governing bodies of the coalition partners, who have to talk, have to revise if they have any concerns, and final touches, which I think should be done, bring back the connection," said Kalina Konstantinova.



