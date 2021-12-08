GERB proposes: Either Deputies with COVID Certificates or All Sectors Work without them

After the Presidential Council in the 47th Parliament postponed the decision on Tuesday, the access to the National Assembly to be with the so-called green certificates for COVID-19 (for vaccination, disease, negative test or antibodies), today the GERB-SDS parliamentary group proposed two options - MPs to oblige the Minister of Health to include the parliament building in the order with anti-epidemic measures, ie. is. and it should be subject to access with a certificate, or MPs should oblige him to abolish the requirement for a certificate for all sectors.

According to group chairwoman Desislava Atanasova, the National Assembly is setting a dangerous precedent and defending the double standard, and the new deputies are likely to be considered "anointed" and "chosen by God", while "children spit in bags" to go to school and workers line up in queues and pay for tests to go to work.

"Is this the new morality in politics?" Desislava Atanasova asked, referring to statements by representatives of "We Continue the Change." According to her, it is shown that there are some rules for MPs and others for the people. Finally, she called for showing that there is no double standard in Bulgaria.

On behalf of the “Vazrazhdane” parliamentary group, leader Kostadin Kostadinov accused GERB of hypocritical concern and recalled that most of the measures had been introduced by Boyko Borissov's government. He suggested that there be a referendum in which the citizens themselves decide whether to have measures and certificates or to drop them.

At the beginning of today's sitting, Nikolay Sabev from "We Continue Change", who was in quarantine at the first sitting of the 47th parliament, was sworn in as an MP.



/Dnevnik