Lena Borislavova from WCC: Kindergartens and Nurseries will be Free

Kindergartens and nurseries will be free, this is set in our coalition program. The budget can cover this cost.

This was stated by Lena Borislavova from "We Continue the Change" on bTV.

“Optimistic forecasts are that there will be a cabinet by the end of the week," she added. According to her, the texts in the agreement have been specified in recent days. Laws in the field of environmental law, commercial laws, social policy, as well as the law on the Code of Criminal Procedure have been supplemented.

"Our partners want more detailed commitments and everything to be set out in this program," Borislavova explained. She assured that people in the state administration will not be laid off on their own.

There will be four deputy prime ministers, as many as there are coalition partners, and the deputy prime minister for administrative reform will be from "We Continue the Change", said Lena Borislavova.



/OFFNews