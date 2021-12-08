Lena Borislavova from WCC: Kindergartens and Nurseries will be Free

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 8, 2021, Wednesday // 10:44
Bulgaria: Lena Borislavova from WCC: Kindergartens and Nurseries will be Free promeni.bg

Kindergartens and nurseries will be free, this is set in our coalition program. The budget can cover this cost.

This was stated by Lena Borislavova from "We Continue the Change" on bTV.

“Optimistic forecasts are that there will be a cabinet by the end of the week," she added. According to her, the texts in the agreement have been specified in recent days. Laws in the field of environmental law, commercial laws, social policy, as well as the law on the Code of Criminal Procedure have been supplemented.

"Our partners want more detailed commitments and everything to be set out in this program," Borislavova explained. She assured that people in the state administration will not be laid off on their own.

There will be four deputy prime ministers, as many as there are coalition partners, and the deputy prime minister for administrative reform will be from "We Continue the Change", said Lena Borislavova.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lena borislavova, We continue the change, kindergarten
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria