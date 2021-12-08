“Vazrazhdane” will Demand a Referendum on the Green Certificate

“Vazrazhdane” will ask for a referendum on the green certificate. This was announced in the studio of "Hello, Bulgaria" by the party leader Kostadin Kostadinov.

"By the end of the week we will amend the Health Act. The previous government made it possible for not the parliament, but the Minister of Health and the Council of Ministers to decide whether to have restrictive measures. We will want power back in the hands of MPs. If this does not happen, we will ask for a referendum on the green certificate," he explained.

According to Kostadinov, such a division of people is absurd. According to him, the document is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

"The very fact that his ideologue - Mr. Stoycho Katsarov, said that an institution can decide for itself, means that the certificate is illegal. It must apply to everyone in the same way. People are forced to be vaccinated. My mother pays twice a week for a test to go to work," said the Vazrazhdane leader.

"Parliament belongs to the Bulgarian people and no one has the right to impose restrictions. Tomorrow someone will decide that only people who please the majority should enter. This is a hidden form of coup d'etat. If necessary, we will refer to the Constitutional Court. This is fascism, a brutal dictatorship! We want a normal life ", Kostadinov was categorical.



/Nova