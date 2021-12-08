Kiril Petkov: Most likely Tomorrow or the Day After, We will be Ready to take the Mandate
We are finalizing the last details, I hope today we will finalize the document itself. This was stated to BNT by the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.
Tomorrow BSP should convene its internal assembly and if everything goes according to plan, we should have a finalized document with ministries and people on Thursday. And we are ready to take office, most likely tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Things are moving, last night until 1 o'clock we watched the individual points, but the details are very important, said Kiril Petkov.
According to him, everything is going according to plan and in a lot of concrete terms.
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Asen Vassilev from WCC on the Coalition Negotiations: Each Party will have a Deputy Prime Minister
- » Olaf Scholz was Elected as Chancellor of Germany
- » Kalina Konstantinova from WCC Confirmed that she was Nominated for Deputy Prime Minister
- » The Biden-Putin Video Meeting: Two Hours of Mutual Warnings
- » GERB proposes: Either Deputies with COVID Certificates or All Sectors Work without them
- » “Vazrazhdane” will Demand a Referendum on the Green Certificate