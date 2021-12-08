Kiril Petkov: Most likely Tomorrow or the Day After, We will be Ready to take the Mandate

Politics | December 8, 2021, Wednesday // 10:33
We are finalizing the last details, I hope today we will finalize the document itself. This was stated to BNT by the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.

Tomorrow BSP should convene its internal assembly and if everything goes according to plan, we should have a finalized document with ministries and people on Thursday. And we are ready to take office, most likely tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. Things are moving, last night until 1 o'clock we watched the individual points, but the details are very important, said Kiril Petkov.

According to him, everything is going according to plan and in a lot of concrete terms.

