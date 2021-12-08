EU Commissioner: In six EU countries, less than 55% are Vaccinated, and this is Dangerous for the Rest

In six EU countries, less than 55 percent of adults are vaccinated against covid, and this poses a threat to other European countries, said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

She noted that 1/3 of people in the EU have not been vaccinated and this needs to change quickly. Vaccines are the best, though not the only, remedy against the pandemic, the commissioner said after a meeting of the EU Council.

According to her, even if the share of immunized people remains low in only one country, this could have a bad effect on the general health situation. Kyriakides clarified that for countries with low vaccination, the same solution cannot be applied to persuade people to get immunized.

Even if vaccinated, people will continue to become infected and go to hospital, so we are working to provide medicines, the commissioner said. Kyriakides said the EU would approve four more treatments for the new disease by the end of the year, including Merck's pills.

The European Commissioner added that it is becoming difficult to persuade people to keep a safe distance and personal hygiene so that they do not get sick. This is a common effort and responsibility of the citizens, urgent and coordinated action is needed until science decides on the Omicron strain, added Kyriakides.

According to her, the EU has enough drugs to immunize everyone and for booster doses of vaccine. She called for major differences in the rules for recognizing the validity of covid certificates.



/BTA